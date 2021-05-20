Global authentication center for degree-apostille Plans to move to Washington

SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 12, 2021, the global authentication center for degree apostille is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and plans to move its headquarters to Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States in 2021 to promote the expansion of global student information.

The global authentication center for degree apostille has established direct contact with more than 43000 universities in 130 + countries and regions. It focuses on providing academic certification for international job seekers all over the world. The credibility foundation of the global Hague academic degree certification center comes from the Hague Convention on the abolition of certification requirements for foreign official documents. Led by the global authentication center, together with overseas educational institutions, universities, industry associations, scientific research institutes and relevant experts and scholars, the only recognized international academic degree certification and student file storage platform is established.



Due to the impact of the epidemic in 2020, some employees of the global authentication center for degree apostille were isolated, leading to the paralysis of the center. The proposed relocation of the headquarters is actually a cliche. Since 70% of the students served by the center are from American universities, there has been a call to move the headquarters to the United States. However, due to the fear that the interference of the U.S. government will affect its decision-making independence, the motion has not been unanimously adopted by the Central Committee. This time, because of the epidemic situation, the motion was put forward again. As for whether the final center can be successfully migrated, it needs to be further confirmed.

It is reported that this Biden administration attaches great importance to the relocation and has repeatedly issued invitation letters from the federal government to move the center to Washington, D.C. If the migration is successful, the global authentication center for degree apostille may impact the status of world education services (WES), the largest Academic Accreditation Center in North America, as a student status storage center.