Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses in the First and Fifth Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Fifth Districts announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary One offenses that occurred in the First and Fifth Districts.

 

First District

 

  • On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, between approximately 12:00 am and 8:00 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 1500 block of K Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-065-124

 

Fifth District

 

  • On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 3:26 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 4000 block of 22nd Street, Northeast.  The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.  CCN: 21-065-016

 

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 28 year-old Makel McGrier, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary One.

 

