Arrest Made in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:01 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect threatened an employee and took US currency. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 35 year-old Reginald Allen, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery.