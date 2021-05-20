Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,257 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:01 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect threatened an employee and took US currency.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 35 year-old Reginald Allen, Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.