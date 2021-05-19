Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:29 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 41 year-old Ronald Bagley, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).