Synthetic Dye And Pigment Industry To Be Driven By Packaging Printing Being In High Demand

Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The synthetic dyes and pigments market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry. This is mainly due to increased demand from the toiletries, food & beverages, healthcare, and other industries, particularly in emerging economies. Going forward, the market for synthetic dyes and pigments is expected to grow with the launch of high-quality digital printing applications on flexible packaging and labelling. Growing demand for digital printing due to the need for high quality printing will lead to an increase in the demand for packaging printing, driving the synthetic dyes and pigments market.

The synthetic dye and pigment market consists of the sales of synthetic dyes and pigments by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce synthetic organic and inorganic dyes and pigments, such as lakes and toners (except electrostatic and photographic). The synthetic dye and pigment market is segmented into the synthetic dyes market and synthetic pigments market.

Read More On The Global Synthetic Dye And Pigment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The global synthetic dye and pigment market is expected to grow from $53.95 billion in 2020 to $58.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $68.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global synthetic dye and pigment market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region, accounting for 31% of the global synthetic dye and pigment market. Africa is the smallest region in the global synthetic dye and pigment market.

TBRC’s global synthetic dyes and pigments market report is segmented by type into synthetic dye, synthetic pigments. subsegments covered are disperse dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, VAT dyes, reactive dyes, other dyes, organic pigments, inorganic pigments, textile, food & beverages, paper, ink, leather, others, paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, textile, cosmetics & personal care, others.

The major players covered in the global synthetic dye and pigment market are BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Tronox Limited.

Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic dye and pigment market overview, forecast synthetic dye and pigment market size and growth for the whole market, synthetic dye and pigment market segments, and geographies, synthetic dye and pigment market trends, synthetic dye and pigment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Synthetic Dye And Pigment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2907&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-fibers-global-market-report

Printing Inks Market - By Segments (Oil-Based Printing, Solvent Based Printing, Water-Based Printing), By Application (Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Ink, Digital Printing Ink), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-inks-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

