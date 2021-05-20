Growing Concerns About Chemical Poisoning Cases Acts As A Driver In The Organic Food Industry

Organic Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases globally is acting as a driver in the organic market. Consumers are becoming more health conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption and birth defects. According to an UN report, around 200,000 people die every year due to toxic effects of pesticides in food products. This is causing consumers to shift their focus towards organic food products.

The organic food and beverages market consists of sales of organic food and beverages and related services. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent.

The global organic food market is expected to grow from $201.77 billion in 2020 to $221.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Organic food market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The organic food market is expected to reach $380.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Major players in the organic food market are General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc., Danone, United Natural Foods Inc., and Amy’s Kitchen.

The organic food market covered in this report is segmented by product type into organic meat, poultry & dairy, organic fruits & vegetables, organic bread & bakery, organic beverages, organic processed food, other organic products. The organic food market is also segmented by application into conventional retailers, natural sales channels, others and by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores.

