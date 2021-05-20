Frozen Food Market to hit US $305 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Divers, Recent Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Key players in this market comprise of General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. , Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V. , Nestle SA , Unilever , Kellogg Company, etc

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Frozen Food Market by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat & Seafood Products, Convenience Foods & Ready Meals, Others), by Type (Raw Material, Half-Cooked, Ready-To-Eat) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Huge diversity in food consumption across the globe results in consumers demanding wide variety in each product. Preference for goods with a higher value at the correct price points. To order to cater to new buyers, it is important to raise awareness of the quality and value of the commodity. In tandem with a deeper understanding of nutritional requirements, demographic and behavioral changes dictate that diets are becoming more and more complex.

The competing demands of work and home leave people with less time to cook with demand for simple and convenient solutions without compromising quality. Cold chain infrastructure has played an important role in driving the frozen food market, as it helps to transport products at both the domestic and international level.

A recent trend in the frozen food industry is to shop online for food and launch of new applications to make selecting favorite items more convenient for consumers. Owing to factors such as comfort and flexibility, customers are likely to make shopping online. With rising internet penetration and use of smartphones, retail food shopping has emerged as one of the platforms for companies to showcase and market their goods. In addition, there are growing numbers of stores accepting online payments worldwide.

The majority of frozen foods have no preservatives or life cycles and can be part of a wholesome diet for all clients. The global frozen food in terms of product category is divided into Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat & Seafood Products, Convenience Foods & Ready Meals, and Others.

In terms of type the frozen food market is segmented into Raw Material, Half-Cooked, Ready-To-Eat.

Similarly, in terms of distribution channel the market is segregated into online and offline. Online is projected to show fastest growth over the foreseeable future. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Key players in this market comprise of General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. , Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V. , Nestle SA , Unilever , Kellogg Company , Mccain Foods Limited , The Kraft Heinz Company , Ajinomoto, Vandemoortele Nv , Lantmannen Unibake International

