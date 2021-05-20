Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,271 in the last 365 days.

Infrared know-how exhibits how Fifteenth-century French ruler erased his deceased spouse from artwork historical past

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

It was a tragedy for Francis I of Brittany when his wife Yolande of Anjou died in 1440. But she was soon replaced — both as his wife and in her own prayer book, where her image and coat of arms were painted over and replaced with those of her successor.

Yolande had appeared as a tiny figure kneeling before the Virgin Mary on one of the most glorious pages of her magnificent “Book of Hours,” now one of the treasures of the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, UK.

Within two years of her death, Francis had married Isabella Stuart, the daughter of James I of Scotland, and — as new research by the museum proves — even before then, the marriage craftsmen were obliterating Yolande’s image.

Original underdrawings shows a kneeling figure of the Duke’s first wife, Yolande, wearing a headdress. Credit: The Fitzwilliam Museum, University of Cambridge

You just read:

Infrared know-how exhibits how Fifteenth-century French ruler erased his deceased spouse from artwork historical past

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.