Facebook publishes latest update on content removal, fake accounts and hate speech

Facebook has published its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, which covers all the removal and maintenance of content that the platform has performed throughoutthe first quarter of 2021, while also sharing some new updates on the development of its enforcement systems and processes, and unveiling a new Transparency Center, designed to better explain the different actions.

First on enforcement actions – Facebook shared a full overview of its various enforcement efforts, outlining the progress in locating and removing rule-breaking posts, including nudity, hate speech and violent content.

As you can see here, Facebook reports that the prevalence of nudity on both Facebook and Instagram was 0.03-0.04%, which is consistent with the last report, while cases of violent and graphic content declined slightly in the previous quarter.

What exactly ‘prevalence’ represents in this context is not entirely clear. Facebook can only enforce the content it finds, although it can say that there was only marginal exposure to users, it is based on what the system discovers, and not what it does not. So the numbers may theoretically be higher than that – but based on what Facebook’s system has found, it’s better to combat these key elements.

Facebook also says that it is getting better with the detection of hate speech, a major concern for the platform.

Online hate speech focused sharply earlier this year when supporters of former US President Donald Trump tried to lead a coup by storming the Capitol building. Since then, Facebook has been working to re-evaluate its approach to such, leading to a greater focus on divisive speech and groups.

But there is another side to these figures.

Although, as Facebook notes, the hate speech that is being discovered is declining, there is still concern with this given scale of Facebook.

According to Facebook:

“In Q1, [the prevalence of hate speech] was 0.05-0.06%, or 5 to 6 views per 10,000 views. “

Which is good, and less than the 8 views per 10,000 that Facebook reported back in february. But Facebook has 1.9 billion daily active users. Suppose each of these people looks at 10 posts per day, which is a low estimate. Even at 0.05% exposure, it would still mean that the platform facilitates millions of views of hate speech every day.

Of course, Facebook cannot realistically expect to eradicate such cases, but the extent of the potential problem is remarkable. Even though Facebook is doing very well in locating and deleting these offending messages, it still facilitates their distribution, and the estimates do not contain unreported content in private groups, messages or WhatsApp.

In addition, Facebook also notes that it took action in the first quarter 8.8 million cases of bullying and harassment on Facebook, and 5.5 million cases of bullying and harassment on Instagram.

This is a key focus area for Instagram, and it’s good to see the action increase as Facebook’s tracking and enforcement systems continue to improve and provide users with more protection.

But there are still some questions about Facebook’s stats.

For example, Facebook also notes that fake accounts still make up about 5% of its worldwide active users per month.

This is the same figure as it is in his last update, and the one for this, and the one for this also. In fact, Facebook repeats the same number of 5% fake profiles for years, despite, as you can see in this chart, it takes more on fake accounts over time.

Which suggests that Facebook may not really know how many fake accounts are on its platforms, and that it’s actually just a guess. Whichever his other figures question.

We have no way of checking these numbers, as they are all internal research, but it seems a little strange that, despite the fact that the tracking systems are improving, which has resulted in the platform removing more fake profiles, this reported number has remained static .

But again, we can only go about what Facebook shares, and based on the reported results, it gets better in different areas. Probably.

It is also noteworthy:

“During the last six months of 2020, the government’s requests for user data increased by 10% from 173 592 to 191 013. Of the total volume, the US still submits the largest number of requests, followed by India, Germany, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom. ‘

As governments around the world realize the importance of social platforms, in terms of data collection and dissemination, more of them clearly want to use such devices for different purposes as well. A trend worth looking at in future reports.

In addition, Facebook also has a Transparency Center updated, which provides access to a series of guides that explain how Facebook addresses these important aspects of concern.

This will provide more insight into the different policies of Facebook for people who go searching, while Facebook has also given specific updates on its actions to address. imitations (an important element of focus when moving to e-commerce) and delete data.

This is an important insight to have, but as noted, there are more complicated queries about how this data is judged and what the full range of these numbers actually represent. Overall, it’s good to see that Facebook is taking more action on more of these content violations and wants to provide more transparency about such, but it’s hard to assess the overall impact without having absolute knowledge of the comparative data.

What no one has – these updates are therefore the best measure for maintaining Facebook.

You can visit Facebook’s full information Community Standard Enforcement Report Q1 2021 here.