Arkay’s Alcohol-free Vodka flavored drink is now the #1 seller on Amazon.

Arkay Alcohol Free Vodka Flavored Drink is now Amazon’s #1 Best Seller

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArKay Beverages is proud to announce that their Alcohol Free Vodka Flavored Drink has become the #1 best seller on Amazon under the Gourmet Food Vodka category. Arkay Vodka surpassed household name brands like Tito, Belvedere, Stolichnaya, Absolut, Smirnoff, and Sky vodka in sales, despite being a vodka alternative. Because of the recent surge in popularity and significant demand for alcoholic alternatives, industrial brand name spirit makers are finally now pouring millions of dollars into R&D of their alcohol-free spirit products.





Arkay opened and led the path for the alcohol-free movement starting in 2007. When Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay’s founder, first worked on alcohol-free spirits. Since being first to market for the category, Arkay has had the most time to listen to customers’ demands and create the perfect experience for their needs.

Since Reynald is an accomplished perfumer and chemist, his experience in the field has enabled him to create the formula for all Arkay’s products. Arkay uses only carefully picked ingredients that best resemble the actual drink and flavor. The final ingredient to the recipe is a molecule that Reynald himself invented, the W.A.R.M molecule. This molecule helps the drink give off a warm kick emulating the alcohol in alcoholic beverages.

Recently, these types of beverages have become very popular among consumers looking for a more healthy alternative. Arkay’s products contain no alcohol, no calories, no carbs, no sugar, zero sweeteners, no gluten, and are non-GMO. It is completely healthy and guilt-free.

In our experience, what the consumer wants is not an expensive-looking bottle; they want what is inside. With Arkay, they get only the best, which is why we take pride in our product.

Together we can make a difference - Drinking when you are not drinking.

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol and is designed to allow individuals who are prohibited from consuming alcohol. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drink at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. Arkay Beverages is a family-owned business and is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.

ABOUT REYNALD VITO GRATTAGLIANO

Reynald Vito Grattagliano is an entrepreneur and philanthropist driven to solve the world's biggest challenges through innovation. Reynald is the spark behind the current alcohol-free spirit movement, having been the first in the field to imitate spirits giving consumers a sober option to a night out. He is the son of a well-known Italian perfumer in the late 20th century. He transformed himself into a successful perfumer before age 30, establishing bottling plants worldwide, and has developed some of the best product lines for household name cosmetics in the market today.

As the founder of Arkay Beverages, Reynald sees beyond the current business and technological landscape, creating real impact companies. His next endeavor is to travel to the moon, using lunar resources for innovation here on earth.

ABOUT ARKAY BEVERAGES

ArKay Beverages since 2011 is the world’s first non-alcoholic liquor flavored drink collection that gives you all the alcoholic kick, with none of the next-day sick. This alcohol replacement is a unique and innovative drink for consumers world-wide looking for an alcohol-free liquor alternative with a placebo effect. Arkay is the creator of the alcohol-free spirits category and the market leader. It is estimated that the Alcohol-Free Spirits global market share should exceed 10 Billion dollars by 2030.

