Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 803.15 Billion by 2028: High Demand for Smartphones, TVs, and Washing Machines to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Broadcom, Inc. (California, United States), Intel Corporation (California, United States), Qualcomm (California, United States), Samsung Electronics (Suwon-si, South Korea), SK hynix (Gyeonggi, South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductors (Hsinchu, Taiwan), Texas Instruments (Texas, United States), Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (California, United States), Micron Technology (Idaho, United States), NVIDIA Corporation (California, United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, The Netherlands)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor market is set to gain momentum from the surging advancement in the fields of wireless connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). Micron Technology, Inc., for instance, is presently focusing on the development of multi-chip packages and high capacity memory containing AI training for mobiles and edge devices. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Semiconductor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 452.25 billion in 2021 to USD 803.15 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 425.96 billion in 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/semiconductor-market-102365

Halt of Import Activities from China to Impact Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted various industries and the technology industry is no exception. It is trying to get back on track owing to the effects of the down cycle occurred in 2019 and the US-China trade war. As China is considered to be the major hub for the production of numerous components required in vehicles, various regions worldwide are unable to get hold of these parts and components because of lockdown measures in the country. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2020, a 2% decline in imports from China was observed. These factors may obstruct growth.

Segments-

Networking & Communications Segment Held 32.4% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on components, the market is classified into sensors, memory devices, MCU, analog IC, discrete power devices, MPU, logic devices, and others (DSP). By applications, it is divided into government, automotive, networking & communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and data processing. Out of these, the networking & communications segment earned 32.4% in terms of the semiconductor market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the high demand for smart devices and smartphones worldwide.

Report Coverage-

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to gather information about various aspects of this report. Our special interviews with end-user respondents and supply side respondents helped in gaining insights into the average pricing, per capita consumption trend, average spending on products, growth rate, market size, and dynamics. We have also taken information from reputed industry journals, articles, and press releases of organizations operating in this industry.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/semiconductor-market-102365

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Investments by Companies in Developing Advanced Devices to Boost Growth

The surging population and rapid urbanization are further resulting in the increasing household disposable income levels across the globe. It is, in turn, creating a high demand for advanced and regular consumer electronics devices. Appliances and devices, such as refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, and smartphones contain Integrated Circuit (IC) chips for their efficient functioning. Therefore, a large number of companies, especially Huawei, Apple, and Samsung are investing huge sums in the development of unique devices to fulfil the rising demand for novel devices. These factors are expected to propel the semiconductor market growth in the near future. However, the imposition of trade restrictions by the U.S. with China from 2018 may decline the former’s share and hence, hinder the demand for semiconductors.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Availability of Cost-effective Electronics

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 230.43 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. The region is estimated to remain at the forefront because of the surging adoption of various consumer electronics. Additionally, the availability of electronics devices at cheaper rates will also aid growth. On the other hand, North America is expected to grow dynamically backed by the rising investments by reputed firms in R&D activities. As per the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), from 1999 to 2019, the expenditure of the U.S. in R&D surged by 6.6%.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/semiconductor-market-102365

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Capacity Expansions and Geographic Presence to Intensify Competition

The high demand for electronics across the globe is set to further intensify the need for semiconductors. Key companies present in the market are investing huge sums to expand their production capacities for meeting this high demand. A few others are aiming to broaden their geographic footprint with the help of innovations. Below are the two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : AP Memory Technology Corporation joined the NXP Connect Partner Program to deliver products with world-class quality, supply longevity, and performance. This new partnership will help the company to make its solutions more competitive in the market.

: AP Memory Technology Corporation joined the NXP Connect Partner Program to deliver products with world-class quality, supply longevity, and performance. This new partnership will help the company to make its solutions more competitive in the market. February 2020: Samsung Electronics commenced mass production at its semiconductor fabrication plant in Korea. The V1 facility is Samsung’s maiden production plant devoted to the extreme ultraviolet lithography technology. It will be used to manufacture chips by using process nodes of 7 nanometers or below.

List of Prominent Providers of Semiconductor Operating in the Global Market:

Broadcom, Inc. (California, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Qualcomm (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics (Suwon-si, South Korea)

SK hynix (Gyeonggi, South Korea)

Taiwan Semiconductors (Hsinchu, Taiwan)

Texas Instruments (Texas, United States)

Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (California, United States)

Micron Technology (Idaho, United States)

NVIDIA Corporation (California, United States)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, The Netherlands)

Quick Buy - Semiconductor Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102365

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Recent Technological Developments Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Initiative Adopted by Asian Countries Investment by Manufacturers Primary Interview Feedback Global Semiconductor Market Share Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Semiconductor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Components (Value) Memory Devices Logic Devices Analog IC MPU Discrete Power Devices MCU Sensors Others (DSP, etc.) By Application (Value) Networking & Communications Data Processing Industrial Consumer Electronics Automotive Government By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/semiconductor-market-102365

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Motion Sensor, Level Sensor, Gas and Chemical Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Flow Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Discrete, Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utility, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld and Fixed/Mounted), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Product (Thermal Camera, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Module), By Wavelength (Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)), By Application (Border Surveillance, Vehicle Targeting, C-UAS), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Sensor Type (MEMS Sensors, CMOS-based Sensors, LED Sensors, Motion and Position Sensor), By Application (Home and Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Military Surveillance, Smart Transportation), By End-User (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defence, Oil and Gas, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd