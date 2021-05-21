Exponential growth spurs Unified Esports Association rebrand to Unified
Moving to the simpler, bolder Unified identity communicates our continued commitment to our growing ecosystem of unity, where gaming enthusiasts of all types can gather and share experiences.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflecting its ever-expanding mission to serve the North American video gaming community, Unified Esports Association has changed its name to Unified and unveiled a new logo and visual identity.
“The lifeblood of our organization has always been community. That passion has endured and grown tenfold as UEA is now providing that platform to players all over the United States through an umbrella of products, software and services,” said Ben Redington, Chief Operating Officer. “Moving to the simpler, bolder Unified identity communicates our continued commitment to our growing ecosystem of unity, where gaming enthusiasts of all types can gather and share experiences.”
Unified unites players in structured, tiered competitions across collegiate and amateur virtual leagues as well as provides a physical tournament experience catered to esports enthusiasts and casual gamers alike.
Upcoming live events will include Sporting KC Children’s Mercy Park on July 9th and 10th in Kansas City, Kansas, a soon to be announced event in Lincoln, Nebraska, and in our home town of Wichita, Kansas.
“As we continue to grow as the leading tournament organizer for North America, for the world’s largest esports, we continue to give gamers unique opportunities and social experiences,” Redington said. “What began as a passion project for college gamers has flourished. Countless volunteer hours, hard work and joyful camaraderie among our people have helped build an ecosystem that gives more players an opportunity to compete in a structured environment that includes a little bit of everything they love,”
Unified began as Wichita Esports in 2015, became Midwest Esports in 2018, Unified Esports Association in 2020 and is now Unified. The heart of Unified is forging shared experiences and creating excellent and unique opportunities for people by empowering the gaming community from youth to pro. Unified offers people from all gaming levels and ages the chance to compete and have these fantastic experiences. Unified has built a pipeline for growth that reaches people from a hobbyist player to semi-professional player. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Unified products consist of Midwest Esports Conference, Unified Community, Unified Collegiate, Unified Premier, Esports Festivals, Event Services, and Local Legends Gaming.
