Recruiting for Good Sponsors Ugo Dining Review By 9-Year-Old Girl on Foodie Gig

Mom and Me Lunch Ugo Foodie Review By Sprinkles #sprinkles #momandmelunch #sweetgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors the sweetest gig for girls to taste and review the best local dining #momandmelunch #sweetfoodiegig #recruitingforgood www.MomandMeLunch.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #funforgood #hirethebest #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences for Sprinkles (girl) to discover the best dining in Culver City.

I am grateful for Sprinkles' lovely review of Ugo in Culver City!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences and to discover the best dining in your community together. Girls get to choose their own nicknames.

Sprinkles, a nine year old girl, reviewed Ugo, a local Italian restaurant in Culver City.

According to Sprinkles, "For my main course, I had penne pesto topped with fresh basil, pine nuts, and parmesan cheese. It was flavorful, but filling."

About

Mom and Me Lunch is the ultimate sweet foodie gig for girls to taste and review the best local dining. Recruiting for Good sponsors the monthly gig to reward fun fulfilling experiences. Parrish Walsh from www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com mentors the girls. When girls do a great job, they get hired for another gig just like in the real world. www.MomandMeLunch.com (Created by Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder)

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com

Are you a sweet soccer mom that loves to make a positive impact? Join to help girls travel. Simply, connect a girls soccer team intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel. Moms on our sweet gig earn money to benefit their family or to donate to their favorite cause. To learn more visit www.SocialConnectorforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


