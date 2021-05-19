OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: STATE SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR BOARD OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige is recruiting qualified and dedicated people who are interested in serving on the State Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR). Currently, the designated Maui and O‘ahu land district seats are open. Applicants for these seats must be residents of Maui County and Honolulu County. Applicants should apply online at http://boards.hawaii.gov/.

The governor is seeking applicants with balanced and inclusive perspectives, committed to the conservation and protection and sustainable use of Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources that are the public trust responsibilities of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

The DLNR manages public lands under its jurisdiction including: forestry and wildlife, aquatic resources, state parks, boating and ocean recreation, historic preservation, and conservation and coastal lands.

These are volunteer board positions that require attendance at BLNR meetings on O‘ahu twice a month and more often as needed.

BLNR members are nominated and, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, appointed by the governor for a term of four years. At twice monthly meetings the BLNR reviews and takes action on departmental submittals, including land leases and conservation district use applications.

Nominees are required to provide publicly viewable financial disclosure information prior to their appointment to the BLNR. For further information about the responsibilities of a BLNR member, please refer to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (HRS) Chapter 171-4. For more information and to submit nominations please visit: http://boards.hawaii.gov/

