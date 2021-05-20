Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland Open May 22
$500K In Improvements at The Colony Adds New Look and Features
We want Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland to be your favorite North Dallas area water parks”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer fun begins May 22nd when Hawaiian Falls Waterparks The Colony and Garland open for their 2021 season.
— Chris Shillcut, General Manager of Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland
Despite the pandemic last year, and the many challenges surrounding it, both parks were able to open and operate safely last season. The Colony has been very busy preparing to open for one of the most exciting seasons and to welcome pass holders and guests back for a NEW look and experience.
The Hawaiian Falls parks have been around for more than 20 years and have had multiple owners. Last year, Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland were purchased by Premier Parks, who owns 11 other parks such as Wet ‘n’ Wild in Hawaii and Toronto; Island H2O in Orlando, FL; Rapids Water Park in West Palm Beach, FL; Nashville Shores in Nashville, TN; Magic Springs in Hot Springs, AR; and Elitch Gardens in Denver, CO.
Premier Parks was committed to improving the guest experience at these two Hawaiian Falls parks. They invested $500,000 to give The Colony Waterpark a facelift and paint slides, improve restrooms, enhance food and drink locations, buy new furniture, add more shade, and landscaping along with improved theming.
“It’s challenging being a small waterpark in a big park market with lots of competition,” stated Chris Shillcut, General Manager of Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland. “We want Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland to be your favorite North Dallas area water parks - a place that’s easy and safe to take the kids, where you can meet up with friends and family and feel like you are on a vacation! After all, Hawaii is in our name.”
The new improvements were designed with ‘vacation’ in mind. A visit to the parks should be an escape from the everyday, where you can experience something new, destress, relax, and be entertained. A place where you can treat yourself to fun food and drinks while you enjoy good customer service. But most of all, a place where you can spend time with your family, take lots of pics, and make lasting memories.
Some of the improvements taking place at The Colony this season include:
- New colors and signage.
- More theming and landscaping.
- Upgraded furniture, improved cabanas, and more shade.
- More entertainment with daily programming on our LED screen, plus a full time Activity Director to lead the fun & games.
- Higher quality food plus some fun specialty items like Fruit Net and Dole Whip.
- Addition of a bar that will serve beer, wine, and a signature frozen drink!
- Upgraded and remodeled restrooms.
- Wi-Fi throughout the park.
- A new mascot named Maka.
- Fun photo ops.
You can plan a vacation with big island feels and spend this summer at Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland. Season Passes are on sale for $59.99 with unlimited visits at The Colony and Garland; early entry; one bring-a-friend-free ticket (with pass processed by May 31, 2021); discounts on food, merchandise, and friend tickets. Season Passes include Dive-In Movies at The Colony and Friday Night Slides at Garland.
A Grand Opening is scheduled at The Colony on June 5 to unveil the new look.
About Hawaiian Falls
The Hawaiian Falls locations at Garland and The Colony both feature 15 attractions with 11 water slides, a lazy river, an interactive water tree-house, a wave pool, and more! Both parks offer amenities for birthday parties and groups, cabana rentals, dining options, and special events.
Hawaiian Falls Garland is located at 4550 North Garland Ave, Garland, TX.
Hawaiian Falls The Colony is located at 4400 Paige Road, The Colony, TX.
###
This press release is issued through EmailWire.com – your local and global newswire with press release distribution services. For more information, go to http://www.emailwire.com.
Tina Hatcher
3i Advertising for Hawaiian Falls The Colony & Garland
+1 561-722-2012
email us here