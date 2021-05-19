Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:27 pm, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the victim while brandishing a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect fled the scene before responding units arrived.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.