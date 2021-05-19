May 19, 2021

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

May 10, 2021 to May 17, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 10, 2021, through Monday, May 17, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 33 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Chauncey Lewis Redd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-060-849

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old David Hutchinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-060-837

A Sig-Sauer P250 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Travis Haney, of Southwest, D.C., for Parole Violation (Warrant), Failure to appear, Tampering of GPS Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-060-937

A Sig Sauer P238 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-061-155

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Anthony Duray Armfield, of Landover, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-061-301

A SCCY CP-X2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old William Wright, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Javonya Bynum, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Receive/Possess a Firearm having an Obliterated/Removed/Altered Serial Number. CCN: 21-061-543

A Taurus 740 Slim .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Tyrell Thomas Woodruff, of Southeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Cumbrance. CCN: 21-061-583

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-061-647

A Walther Arms P99C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 47-year-old Lorenzo Green, of Fieldale, VA, and 39-year-old Sherri Monique Guess, of Laurel, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-061-740

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Daquar Fleming, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-061-767

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 21-061-794

Thursday, May 13, 2021

An ATI Tactical .22 caliber shotgun, a Sig Sauer P938 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below), and a 7.62 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 2100 block of R Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jean Paul Kearney, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-061-898

A Colt Mark IV Series .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-062-092

A Colt Agent .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-yar-old Malik Deandre Dawson, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Theft Second Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-062-216

Friday, May 14, 2021

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Spring Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Paulo Andres Gomez, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-062-347

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” were recovered in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Charles Rucker, of Southeast, D.C. and 26-year-old Raymond Khalil Jones, of District Heights, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. CCN: 21-062-382

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Robert Lamar Dillard, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-062-615

A Smith & Wesson SW40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Amari Delonte Dorn, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 21-062-701

A Bersa 95 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Antonio James Hardy, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-062-902

Saturday, May 15, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 3200 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Warren McArthur Green, Jr., of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-063-254

Sunday, May 16, 2021

A Hi-Point C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Maquan Riddick, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-063-485

A SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Nelson Javier Privado, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-063-772

Monday, May 17, 2021

A Modelo Super 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Zamir Matthews, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-064-047

A Cobra CA-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Clifton Keith Suber, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License outside a Home or Business, No Permit, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-064-158

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-064-327

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###