Now available: Episode 2 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum

In Episode 2 of the Wisconsin Employer Vaccine Forum, you’ll learn about vaccine communication and policy in the workplace. Join Hannah Renfro, attorney at Lake Effect HR & Law, Agatha Raynor, attorney at Crivello Carlson, and Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, as they discuss:

Legal and practical implications to consider when addressing, requiring or validating employee vaccination

Americans with Disabilities Act considerations like whether vaccination proof is a disability-related inquiry

How to not violate employee medical rights and protections

Watch the video now or subscribe to this five-episode video series to gain important and timely insights on the vaccine from leading employment law, human resources and financial management professionals.

You can also download WEDC’s Vaccine Guidelines for Employers for ideas and resources on how to best promote vaccines in the workplace.