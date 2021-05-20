Scott Josh Cooper & Florida Ice Award $1,000 Lip Sync Scholarship to Arielle Brown of Georgia
Thank you so much Rick Scott J Cooper & Florida Ice. You have no idea how much this means to me and my family. Thank you for giving me the opportunity and aid me in furthering my education.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rick Scott J Cooper & Florida Ice Lip Syncing Scholarship has been awarded to Arielle Brown for her lip-sync video of U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer. "U Can't Touch This" is a song co-written, produced, and performed by MC Hammer from his 1990 album Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em. It is considered to be his signature song.
Arielle's video can be viewed on the Rick Scott J. Cooper & Florida Ice website. Arielle's father is an MC Hammer fan and she heard the song growing up around the house. She spent seven days studying the verses before submitting her video. She was a member of her high school dance team and cheerleading team. Arielle is attending Augusta University this fall. She is planning to major in nursing and has aspirations of being a nurse practitioner after graduating.
Rick Scott J. Cooper & Florida Ice offered a $1,000 scholarship to the student who uploaded the best lip-sync video. This scholarship idea was inspired by Cooper’s favorite show, Lip Sync Battle, starring LL Cool J and model Chrissy Teigen.
The purpose of the scholarship was to protest Florida Senate Bill 86 which required college students to select a major leading directly to employment. The measure would have prioritized student academic majors and career paths and give politicians too much power over what students choose to study.
This scholarship was offered on May 10, 2021. Growing opposition to the passage of this bill has been noticed by state legislators. A petition was signed by more than 70,000 students in opposition to the bill. After months of controversy, a bill proposing changes to Bright Futures funding was finally terminated when it stalled in the Florida House of Representatives. The Florida Legislature’s 60-day session ended April 30, 2021, and Senate Bill 86 alongside it.
"U Can't Touch This" is notable as the winner of the Best R&B Song and a Best Rap Solo Performance and the first rap song to be nominated for Record of the Year at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1991 as well as the Best Rap Video and Best Dance Video at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards. It peaked at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks and on the charts in several countries.
