Hoyer Floor Remarks on Need for an Independent Commission to Investigate 1/6

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor this afternoon urging support for the bipartisan agreement to form an independent commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Below is a link to the video and excerpts from his remarks:

“Mr. Speaker, it's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent Commission to investigate January 6th, not some other date. That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy, not to Republicans and Democrats – to our democracy; to our Congress; to the People's House and the United States Senate - which was occupied [by terrorists], at least this House was not occupied. But Members were terrified, and work was stopped, and democracy for a short period of time was overtaken by armed, violent, insurrectionists. And certainly, each one of us, each one of us should be concerned about getting to the bottom: why did that happen? How did it happen? How can we stop it from happening again? What are the resources that we need? And yes, who was responsible? Some, perhaps, are going to vote against this because that's what they fear.” “The 9/11 Commission, as Mr. Katko pointed out, made America safer. It made this institution safer. It made our law enforcement more acutely aware of the failures that led to 9/11. I hope this Commission does the same, and it was right, and I’ve talked to numerous Republicans who tell me they think it was right, that we focused on January 6th. Don't be distracted. Don't cover up or make more lacking in clarity by trying to deal with every problem that we may have. Focus on January 6th. Together, Mr. Katko and Mr. Thompson negotiated a bipartisan agreement to move forward with such a Commission, based on input from Democrats and Republicans.” “The Minority Leader got what he asked for. And yet he won't take yes for an answer.” “Mr. Speaker, I hope my Republican colleagues will think not about their politics, not about the former President, not about themselves. I hope they will think of the country, of this Congress, of this House, and as they do so I hope they say to themselves, ‘We will vote for this legislation.’” “This legislation is going to pass; it’s going to pass on a bipartisan basis and I want to thank Mr. Katko for having the courage and the integrity to stand up, fighting for what the Minority Leader asked for. That’s, Mr. Thompson, the funny thing about this. I hope Senators will think long and hard about rejecting this bipartisan compromise to move forward to protect our democracy and to lift it up as the beacon that it has been and needs to be not only for our own citizens, but for all the world. How sad that day was, as the world watched, as the TV showed them America’s citadel of democracy and of freedom invaded by its own citizens. Vote yes. It’s the right thing to do.”