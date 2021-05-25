WB Development Partners & New Era Companies Announce 1st Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida

Rehabilitation Hospital

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage the rehab hospital located in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WB Development Partners and New Era Companies, two innovative companies partnering together in the healthcare development sector, are planning to develop a new 60-bed hospital. Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital will have modern private patient rooms, advanced technologies, and best-in-class rehab services. The Orlando Rehab Hospital is the 5th rehab hospital WB Development and New Era have recently partnered to develop.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A comprehensive team of physicians and therapists will customize each patient’s intensive rehab program with an interdisciplinary rehab team approach during their inpatient stay.

“With the population growth trend and elimination of the Certificate of Need requirement for medical rehabilitation hospitals in Florida, there is an overwhelming need for inpatient rehab beds across Florida,” said Daryn Eudaly, CEO and Co-Founder of New Era Companies. “Our state-of-the-art inpatient rehab hospital will serve the rehab needs of this growth trend, and our team is excited to continue to develop this Orlando inpatient rehab hospital as well as additional rehab hospitals in Florida.”

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.



About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care by highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit Nobis Rehab and find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and like them on Facebook.