New Startup Spylabel Identifies Harmful Ingredients in Commercial Products

Spylabel is a health product site promoting commercial products free from toxic and harmful ingredients mainly in food, cosmetics and household items.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spylabel is a health product site promoting commercial products free from toxic and harmful ingredients mainly in food, cosmetics and household items. The Spylabel team identifies ingredients that are known to be associated with long term health effects which mainly include cancer, obesity, and diabetes. All the products listed on our website do not contain any toxic ingredient listed in order to help people to select cleaner and healthier commercial products.

Spylabel started when the founder, Paul Jones, became curious on why many people in America started having health problems between ages of 25 - 40. Many people today are morbid obese and diabetic mainly caused by processed foods filled with excess salt, excess sugar, and artificial sweeteners. Spylabel’s main goal is to help people find commercial products with the least toxic and harmful ingredients.

Many commercial products sold in retail stores and online aren’t always transparent with the ingredients used in the manufacturing process. To help customers identify quality products, Spylabel has developed a web extension which works on retail stores as it highlights harmful ingredients to avoid according to our website.

It is time for people to be more informed on commercial products sold to customers. If you want to start taking care of your health with quality products, start with Spylabel.