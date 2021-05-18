Which states and jurisdictions are doing the best when it comes to access to justice? That would be Washington, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut and California, according to the newest version of Justice Index—a national survey of state civil justice policies produced by the National Center for Access to Justice at Fordham University School of Law.
You just read:
New Report Highlights Which States Are Leading on Access to Justice, and Which Are Falling Short
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.