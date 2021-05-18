What Newsom's Revised Budget Would Mean For Calif. Courts

(Subscription required) In his proposed new budget, Newsom would allot an additional $30 million to the chief justice's temporary assigned judges program and allow the California Judicial Council to request additional funding of up to $60 million to address case backlog. It includes an additional $300 million in funds to support a debt forgiveness program, another $140 million to expand pretrial pilot programs, and over $900 million across several years to support the security costs for a new courthouse scheduled to open in January.