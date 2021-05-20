When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 19, 2021
Product Description: Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries

Torn Ranch, LLC. is voluntarily recalling one lot code of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries 18 oz. resealable bags sold only at Costco stores in WA, OR, ID, AK out of an abundance of caution due to a potential for an undeclared allergen (TREE NUTS- ALMONDS).

Product Description UPC Best Buy Lot Code Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries 18oz resealable bags 036412020169 05/07/22 1271

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergen, almonds (tree nuts) present in Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries 18oz bags sold in Costco stores located in WA, OR, ID, AK. People with tree nut allergies may have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product lot code 1271 and Best by Date 05/07/22 are located on the back panel lower center of each bag and the UPC code is located on the front, bottom and back of each bag. The impacted products were distributed in WA, OR, ID, AK. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and return any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code listed above for a refund.

No other Torn Ranch, LLC. products are included in this recall. Only Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries with the exact UPC code, lot code and Best by Date identified above sold in Costco stores are included in this recall notice. Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather return it to place of purchase for a refund.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Torn Ranch Customer Care line at 1-800-721-1688 during business hours of 8:00AM -6:00PM PT Monday through Friday.