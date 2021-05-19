Snapchat adds new lenses and stickers to support Asian and Pacific Heritage Month

Snapchat it added some new creative tools to help users celebrate ASian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month, featuring theme lenses, new stickers and more.

As explained by Snapchat:

“In honor of the diversity of APIDA experiences, we’ve partnered with a number of APIDA ads, including Jiqai Wang, Badal patel and Rachel Newman to develop a range of “I Am APIDA” lenses to uplift Snapchatters and encourage them to express themselves and their identity. We also release additional lenses, filters and the APIDA Pride Sticker Pack to enable Snapchatters to celebrate their heritage in the many countries, languages ​​and cultures that make up the APIDA community. “

Asian and Pacific Island Heritage Month is well underway now, and Snapchat wants to offer users more ways to share their support – which is especially important this year, given the rise in racial violence which occurs against Asian communities in different regions.

Indeed, Snapchat also recently shared new research how users plan to mark the occasion, and their expectations of what brands look like to show their support for the API community.

Snapchat would like to focus more on this element, with the goal of facilitating more support and understanding for the community.

This will also include the launch of a new Snap Original Series titled “As I Am”:

“… a first-person series about Asian Americans, intended to challenge and break down stereotypes, address ongoing discrimination, hate crimes and terrorism, while also shedding light on the different experiences that Asian Americans are experiencing it today and celebrating it. ”

This is an important consideration for everyone in supporting our wider community and solidarity with API people who may be targeted due to misguided anxiety. It may not seem like an important thing – adding a sticker or using a lens as a support – but it may just be what someone you know needs to see to feel connected.

It’s worth considering and showing support where you can.

You can add these new lenses by scanning these Snapcodes: