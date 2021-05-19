Facebook wants to expand paid event tools to host sporting events by pay point

Facebook is looking for expand the paid event feature in small league and local sports, which will provide these smaller competitions with more opportunities to generate revenue, while also bringing more viewers to Facebook, which will help increase its video offerings.

As reported by CNBC:

“The social media giant provides sports school teams and smaller leagues through the feature that allows users to earn money for virtual attendance, and retain ticket winnings – for now. And Facebook plan to invest in paid online opportunities, the live feature that allows you to pay for a virtual “ticket” to watch, such as pay-per-view on cable. “

Facebook first unveiled its paid opportunity option last august, as a way to help artists, specifically to generate revenue amid the COVID-19 exclusions.

As you can see here, through this process, users can create events that require payment to access, which Facebook, as CNBC notes, currently transmits 100% to creators.

In the next phase, Facebook could build a series of local sports matches, all accessible via digital tickets, enabling viewers to tune in from anywhere and build a new ecosystem of vibrant sports engagement.

Which is not entirely original. Twitter it tried the same approach, with live streams of various second-tier sports competitions, with the goal of building niche audience follow-ups and maximizing its own live video inventory.

It has yielded mixed results – but the difference in the case of Facebook is that it will be ticket rallies, offering direct revenue potential to sports leagues, and further encouraging the promotion and strengthening of such among their dedicated supporters.

And it can also benefit advertisers by offering promotional opportunities to specific audience groups, among others.

For example, let’s say you sell lacrosse equipment – it will be of great benefit to be able to market lacrosse fans in different regions in particular. It may not be a very lucrative market for Facebook advertising, but if it can build a lead from these smaller league sports and offer dedicated advertising opportunities for a variety of businesses, it could become a big winner if it does. can get. right.

And that’s before Facebook considers taking a reduction in ticket prices, which is also undoubtedly on the horizon.

Given that it makes a lot of sense that Facebook wants to expand its paid event tools in this way, and it will be interesting to see what kind of sports catalog it can build, and whether it extends to sports leagues, promoting its video offerings .

It could end up being a big winner for local and niche brands. We will keep you informed of any progress.