I-11 Evening Ramp Closures, Paving Upgrades May 23-27 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime Interstate 11 ramp closures in Henderson.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning (May 23-24) • The southbound Interstate 11 on and offramps at Horizon Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., May 23, until 6 a.m., May 24, in Henderson. • The southbound Interstate 11 on and offramps at Wagonwheel Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., May 23, until 6 a.m., May 24, in Henderson. Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (May 24-25) • The southbound Interstate 11 on and offramps at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., May 24, until 6 a.m., May 25, in Henderson. Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (May 25-26) • The northbound Interstate 11 on and offramps at College Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., May 25, until 6 a.m., May 26, in Henderson. Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (May 26-27) • The northbound Interstate 11 on and offramps at Wagonwheel Drive will be closed from 7 p.m., May 26, until 6 a.m., May 27, in Henderson.

The temporary closures are part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally repairs concrete slab bridge decks and approaches at East Paradise Hills and College drives, while installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.