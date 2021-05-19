Route 2040 Curry Hollow Road/Lebanon Church Road Lane Restrictions Start Thursday in Allegheny County

​​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 2040 (Curry Hollow Road/Lebanon Church Road) in Pleasant Hills and West Mifflin boroughs, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, May 20 weather permitting.

Utility designation and test hole work will occur between Arbor Lane and Glenburn Drive weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, May 28. Lane restrictions and flagging operations at intersections will occur on Curry Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road.

Crews from JMT, Inc. and All Ways Safe will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #