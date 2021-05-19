31st Street Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the 31st Street Bridge, which carries Route 2122 over the Allegheny River in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, May 20-21 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge between Route 28 and Penn Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from HDR, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the bridge inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

