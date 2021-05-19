Construction to Start Soon on a New Bridge Near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie

​Work is expected to get underway next month on construction of a new multi-use bridge to provide a connection between the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home and the nearby Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the City of Erie, Erie County.

The project includes the creation of a 123-foot concrete bridge that will provide access over the CSX railroad tracks for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists from the home to the cemetery and the nearby historical site. Currently the crossing is at-grade. The bridge will allow for a safer crossing while also providing space for CSX to increase the number of tracks in the area to accommodate future railway car storage.

The bridge will be constructed behind the East Third Street facility and will connect to preexisting roadways on both sides of the tracks. Once the bridge is complete, the current at-grade crossing will be closed.

Construction is anticipated to start June 1, 2021, weather permitting, and the bridge is expected to be open on May 17, 2022.

No detours or major traffic impacts are anticipated in connection with the project. Access to the cemetery and the General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse will be maintained throughout the project.

The contractor is Chivers Construction Company of Fairview, PA. The contract cost is $2,701,947, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

The bridge is an ancillary project to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, which is expected to get underway next year. Construction of the bridge will allow for removal of a portion railroad tracks that run parallel to the parkway near State Street and Holland Street to make way for the creation of the grade-separated intersection at State Street and a roundabout at Holland Street.

Construction of the bridge also supports the major focus of the Bayfront Parkway project, which is to provide safer access to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Bayfront Parkway Project link under the Resources heading.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #