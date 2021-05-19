LinkedIn shares new insights into evolving market changes due to COVID-19

LinkedIn has published its latest Report ‘State of sales’, which looks at how buyers and sellers adjust their strategies as a result of COVID-19, and how it relates to your marketing approach.

The report is based on responses from more than 400 buyers and 400 sales and sales managers in each region, enabling LinkedIn to compile dedicated ‘State of Sales’ updates for North America, Pacific, Brazil, France , Germany, Mexico, United States. The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

You can download the full report for the US and Canada here (with email signup), with other regions coming soon – but check out some of the key findings for the North American market.

First, LinkedIn highlights seven key trends affecting the future of sales, reflecting the significant market shift due to the pandemic.

As you can see here, the main focus is on working remotely, and adapting processes to adapt to this new norm. While the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine is now well under way in many regions, it is considered that given the knowledge that many people are able to work effectively from home, they will increasingly want to do so, which changes the game in terms of maximum sales performance.

But the external workforce also faces challenges – according to the data, 67% of sales managers experience unexpected difficulties in maximizing efficiency through remote teams.

This could lead to more businesses returning to the office – but as you can see above, this is also contrary to the growing sentiment of employees, who are in favor of teleworking.

This will lead to a series of new challenges in terms of process improvement, training, re-evaluation of management and more.

The report also looks at rising trends and expectations within the sales process, and how expectations vary between buyers and sellers.

These are some important notes for those who want to improve their sales process, and it can have important implications for your strategies.

The report also sets out what buyers and sellers consider to be the most important transactions in 2021.

These are again some valuable notes, and it’s worth checking out the answers to get a better understanding of the evolving market and how you should look to adapt your strategies to these shifts.

And of course, using LinkedIn is an important focus:

On the sales side, almost three-quarters (74%) of the sellers say they are committed to expanding their LinkedIn network by 2021. More than half (51%) of sellers say they plan to write many more articles for LinkedIn this year. In addition, 40% say they share “much more” third-party content, 36% say they share “much more”. of their own company content, and 34% say they are doing ‘a lot’ (sharing, liking and commenting) more “content.”

I mean, this is a LinkedIn report, it’s going to focus specifically on LinkedIn. But with the platform reporting continuous increases in user engagement, it’s worth noting these trends and considering whether to increase the value of your LinkedIn presence and activity.

LinkedIn also provides some platform-specific directions for sellers:

“Our data suggests that having a complete LinkedIn profile will have more than 2 times the chance of achieving your sales goals, or that it can increase InMail’s acceptance rate by as much as 87%.”

Here are some interesting notes, and it’s worth checking out the full 47-page report if you’re looking for ways to optimize your sales and marketing process, focusing on LinkedIn.

You can download the full ‘State of Sales 2021’ report from LinkedIn for the US and Canada here.