Attorney General Moody Launches New Statewide Citizen-Engagement Initiative with Florida Tax Collectors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced a collaboration with the Florida Tax Collectors Association to engage more Floridians on crucial statewide initiatives. Beginning today, information and resources about important statewide crime-fighting and prevention initiatives, including combating human trafficking and the opioid epidemic, avoiding scams and anonymously reporting crime, will be on display in tax collector offices across Florida. Alachua County Tax Collector John Power, Clay County Tax Collector Diane Hutchins, Duval County Tax Collector Jim Overton, Nassau County Tax Collector John Drewand Wyllie Hodges of First Coast Crime Stoppers joined Attorney General Moody at today’s news conference in Jacksonville to make the announcement.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am so excited to join the Florida Tax Collectors Association to help distribute important crime prevention information and resources to even more Floridians. Human trafficking, the opioid abuse and consumer scams affect the lives of Floridians on a daily basis and knowing how to properly respond to each of these unique situations is crucial and, in some instances, could help save a life. I am grateful to each of the Florida Tax Collector’s offices that will begin displaying information from our office to better engage and educate our communities on these issues that affect all Floridians.” Since taking office, Attorney General Moody has launched several statewide initiatives to help educate Floridians about ways they can help fight crime and make their communities safer. Through the new collaboration with FTCA, even more Floridians will be reached with these important messages. Information shared through the new partnership includes: In October 2020, Attorney General Moody and FACS announced the first statewide number in the nation for the anonymous citizen reporting process. Through the anonymous tip line, anyone can report tips about crimes from anywhere in the state using a cellular device by dialing **TIPS. Previously, each of Florida’s 27 regional Crime Stoppers only used separate, local phone numbers for reporting. Now, Floridians can dial **TIPS from any cellphone and the caller will automatically connect to the Crime Stoppers office in the region where the call is generated. FACS was established in 1977 as an anonymous citizens crime reporting system. Over the past four decades, the program has proved to be a vital asset in assisting law enforcement with catching dangerous criminals and protecting communities. To report tips anonymously about unsolved crimes, citizens can now simply dial **TIPS.
For emergencies, dial 911.
