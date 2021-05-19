Bridge Repair to Begin on S.D. Highway 18 West of Hot Springs This Week

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 18, 2021

Contact: Kyle McCutcheon, Project Engineer, 605-440-1408

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin bridge repair on S.D. Highway 18 at mile marker 20.53, west of Hot Springs between Minnekahta Junction and Edgemont, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Traffic on S.D. Highway 18 will be single lane across the bridge with stoplights at both ends of the project directing traffic during the entire duration of the project. Traffic will be switched from one lane to the other depending on construction activities.

Work on the project will include removing and replacing approximately 80 to 100 feet of bridge approach slab at both ends of the project.

The prime contractor on the $425,000 project is Corr Construction Services, Inc. of Hermosa, SD. The completion date for the first phase is July 30, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-