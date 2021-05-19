Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Lincoln June 5
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 19, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8.am.-noon, Saturday, June 5 at Producers Exchange No. 84, 21127 Highway 65 in Lincoln.
The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.
Accepted:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
Not accepted:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:
- June 26 – Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury
- Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka
- Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville
###