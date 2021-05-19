State Representative Zwiener’s Local Infrastructure Bill Passes Out of House

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin

05/14/2021

Driftwood, TX — Thursday, the House passed State Representative Erin Zwiener’s (Driftwood) House Bill 2275, which would create a grant program for projects that improve the resiliency of local water, wastewater, electric, and health care infrastructure. Now the bill will head over to the Texas Senate for consideration.

“With no water or heat, Texans' lives were endangered because of preventable widespread power failures,” said Rep. Zwiener. “Updating and investing in our local utilities and health care facilities will protect Texans from future infrastructure failures or weather disasters. We as legislators have a duty to make sure this kind of preventable disaster never happens again.”

During the Texas Blackout, an estimated 194 Texans died largely due to hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning. At its peak, at least 4.5 million Texas homes and businesses were left in the dark and 14.9 million Texans faced water disruptions. In some cases, neighborhoods were without power for days, and water outages continued for weeks. 28 nursing homes around the state had to be evacuated, and hospitals were overwhelmed with dialysis patients because of closed dialysis centers.

House Bill 2275 would create a grant program to support resiliency improvements to local utilities for items such as onsite generation, energy storage systems, covering wells, building connectivity to neighboring water suppliers, smart metering, demand response technology, and energy efficiency programs. The legislation would also fund onsite generation for hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living centers, and dialysis centers.

