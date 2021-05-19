State Representative Zwiener and Senator Zaffirini Pass Bill to Give 300,000 Texans Sexual Harassment Protections

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin

05/14/2021

Driftwood, TX — Today, the House gave final approval to Senate Bill 45 by Senator Judith Zaffirini (Laredo), which would provide protections against workplace sexual harassment for employees at small workplaces. The bill squeaked through a midnight deadline on Thursday night, was finally passed 104-25 Friday afternoon, and is now on its way to the Governor’s desk. Representative Erin Zwiener (Driftwood) was the House sponsor of SB 45 and shepherded its companion, House Bill 45, through the process.

“All workers, no matter the size of the business they work for, deserve legal protections against sexual harassment in the workplace,” said Rep. Zwiener. “For too long, workers at small businesses had no protections in Texas. That is changing now, and soon they will have access to the same due process that other Texas workers enjoy.”

In 2019, similar legislation carried by Sen. Zaffirini and Rep. Zwiener narrowly missed a key deadline at the end of session. Sen. Zaffirini first filed this legislation in 2017.

Senate Bill 45 and its House companion, House Bill 48, would provide legal protections against sexual harassment to all employees in the state of Texas. Currently, legal protections against sexual harassment in the workplace only apply to people who work for an employer with 15 or more employees, and right now, employees at firms with 14 or fewer employees cannot file a sexual harassment claim with the Texas Workforce Commission. This bill clarifies the definition of workplace sexual harassment, creating one consistent standard for every workplace in Texas and gives every Texas employee access to due process.

