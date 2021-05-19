Five Annoying Mistakes to Avoid • Yoast

Camille Cunningham Camille is content manager at Yoast. She writes and optimizes blog posts and likes to create content that helps people master SEO.

If you have a website for a business, it is essential to have a good contact page so that (potential) customers can contact you or find your store. It’s not only detrimental to UX if your visitors end up struggling to connect with you; you may also lose sales. So it’s not good for you either! Here we list five mistakes on the contact pages that you should definitely avoid.

In our other report on good contact pages, we mention that the right content on this page can enhance both user experience and SEO. In an earlier comment for the message, someone asks: “What do you think are the five most common mistakes on a website contact page?” A good question! We’ve been thinking a bit and ended up with this list of common mistakes you want to avoid. Let’s dive straight in with number one.

1. You do not have a contact page at all

If we only get a penny for every website we come across, it does not have a (clear) contact page … It has been said before, but it repeats no harm: every website must have a contact page. Most websites are set up to communicate with the visitor, buy products or provide information. Visitors can always have extra questions or interesting business opportunities for you. Make sure it’s clear how they can contact you, or visit you if your business has a physical location, by ‘add’ shop locate for example (this is especially important for Local SEO).

2. Just a form

If your contact page consists of a form and is nothing more than a form, you probably do not meet all of your visitors’ needs. Of course, there will always be people who do not understand the form. It is therefore a good idea to offer an alternative option, such as an email address or a telephone number.

Here are some reasons why people do not like your form or do not understand it:

Your form is too long. People get lost or simply do not take the time to fill in all the things you want to know. Keep shapes short and clear.

Your form does not respond. It ruins the mobile experience on your contact page. Labels can be lost as a mobile browser will focus on the form fields.

Your shape can become broken. You may have missed an update to your favorite contact plugin, to name just one reason.

Unclear, fine names for your contact page

Do not hate it only if you have a internal search on a website just to find their contact page? Not making your page easy to find is probably one of the worst mistakes on contact pages. There are two very simple ways to easily find your contact page:

Add the ‘Contact’ menu item to your main and / or footer menu. Add your contact page example.com/contact/.

For the most user-friendly results, you want the link to your contact page above the fold (the main menu is a popular choice). But that being said, a footnote link is also common, either as the main contact page link or as an extra route to access it.

Just like the page name (or snail) in the URL, we would suggest giving the page a title like ‘Contact’ or a variation thereof. Alternatives like ‘Contact Us’ or ‘Contact’ are obvious enough. ‘Let’s talk about business’ and other catchy definitions can cause people to fall into a recession, even in Google. Make it clear that this is the page where people can get in touch with you using simple language that everyone can understand.

Outdated information

Like all your other pages, your contact page needs a little love and care from time to time. Moving offices? Customize your website. New salesperson? Change profile photo and email address. Make sure your information is accurate at all times.

Do not take this one too lightly. Unfortunately, outdated information is one of the mistakes on the contact page that many of us sometimes choose to ignore and say, “I’ll get to that one of these days”. “It’s on my to-do list.” Do not let this one fall at the bottom of your to-do list – we recommend that you update your content information when it changes. And if your address changes, make sure you leave it Google know in the process.

Only the option to ‘follow me on WordPress Slack’, ‘talk to me on Twitter’ or even ‘drop a comment below’ is not enough. And yes, contact pages that use a comment form as a contact form do exist! People who visit your contact page probably just want to talk to them you (not the rest of your audience), so it may help to be considerate about the contact options you offer.

Is it wise to display links to social profiles on a contact page? It depends on whether you want people to contact you on Twitter, and whether you monitor these social profiles for questions. If you mention Instagram on your contact page and do not check Instagram at least every other day, this is probably not the best contact option for your website. In that case, the link should not appear on your contact page.

Best case scenario: offers two options to contact you privately (a contact form plus an email address or phone number would be a good start). That way, one visitor can use the other if the one fails.

Will spammers find your email address if you add it to your contact page?

We have received many questions about how to leave your email address on your website and to become the target for spam. Here’s our answer to the questions: yes, leaving your contact information, such as an email address, can mean that spammers will find you. So you need a good spam filter!

There are also several things you can do to combat spam. As a basic solution, you can write your email address as your name[at]something[dot]com, or you can also use code to disguise your bots email address. There are also plugs to help with that. It can take time to figure out what works, and it’s up to you to decide if it’s worth it.

More contact page errors

Although the five mistakes in the list are the best, they deserve a (not so) honorable mention:

No clear confirmation that a form is being sent. So I will send it again. Just in case.

Scratched captchas. Is it ‘7’, ‘T’ or ‘I’? The horror! Do we need to say more?

Contact pages flooded with distractions. People just want to contact you!

Forms that require too much personal information. I’m not yet ready to share my age, home address, and shoemaker, and why would anyone need that information anyway?

Local SEO: Improve Your Contact Page

In this post, we discussed what you can do to prevent annoying errors on contact pages. If you want to improve your contact page even further, we can Local SEO Plugin can help you with that. With just a few clicks and no technical knowledge required, your contact page will look good. Automatically display your update hours and add a great built-in Google Map. To ensure your online visitors reach your place!

Get the local SEO plugin for your website Optimize address details on your website and in search results with our local SEO plug-in!

Now to you

Feel free to waste your guts in the comments. Let us know which contact page error annoys you the most! Or can you add an error to the list?

Read more: What is an excellent contact sheet? With many examples! »