Twitter outlines changes to the image positioning process and addresses algorithmic biases in visual previews

It’s interesting – earlier this month, Twitter announced its updated, full image display format for footage added to tweets, to ensure users get the full context in image previews, as opposed to an auto-cut version.

This is a good update, even if it slips a little around your two-timers. But what’s particularly interesting is the logic behind the update, which has shed some new light on Twitter. overview posted today.

In essence, the update came about because of its efforts to address algorithmic bias, not to provide an enhanced user experience.

The investigation into this has begun last october, when users began sharing examples of how Twitter’s image decoration algorithm favors white people over black people in attached images.

Twitter launched its own investigation as a result of these example tweets, which then leads to a broader analysis of the visual algorithms, and their suitability for this task.

And it did indeed find problems.

Twitter says its previous image-editing process used a ‘reconciliation algorithm’ to determine the image-cutting.

“Tthe importance algorithm works by estimating what a person wants to see in a picture first, so that our system can determine how to cut an image to an easily visible size. Salience models are trained in how the human eye looks at a picture as a method of giving priority to what is probably most important to most people. The algorithm, trained in human eye-tracking data, predicts a sinus count on all regions in the image and selects the point with the highest score as the center of the crop. ‘

After the user reported this bias within this process, Twitter conducted internal tests, which showed that its importance algorithm has a stronger preference for white people in images over black people, while sometimes also a woman’s chest or legs would choose. as a striking feature “to determine the key elements of focus in pictures.

Both are obviously issues that lead to Twitter updating its image editing process, which has since moved to the full image display in the mobile app.

To be clear, Twitter’s investigations found that the issues were marginal:

In comparisons between black and white individuals, there was a 4% difference in demographic parity in favor of white individuals.

For every 100 women images, about three were cut at a location other than the head.

When images were not cut on the head, they were cut to non-physical aspects of the image, such as a number on a sports jersey.

Yet it has decided to take action as any degree of prejudice on these fronts is not acceptable.

What also leads Twitter to an interesting finding:

“One of our conclusions is that not everything on Twitter is a good candidate for an algorithm, and in this case, the best decision people make is to cut the image.”

Algortihms are very good at optimizing tasks and showing people more what they like, but they can also, as shown here, reinforce existing bias and feed problematic behavior.

It is interesting to see that a large social network concludes that algorithms in some cases may not be the way forward.

Maybe it could encourage other platforms to pay more attention to it.

You can read Twitter’s full overview of updating its image cropping here.