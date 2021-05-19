TBI Announces Open Positions in Jackson, Nashville

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN

Jackson Laboratory, Madison County

Job Duties:

Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area, and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly salary: $2,769 – $4,430

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 18013. This position will be posted on May 19, 2021 – May 25, 2021 for five business days.

****

CJIS Supervisor

Fee Programs Unit

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Supervises employees in the Fee Programs Unit. Responsible for monitoring the Tennessee Applicant Processing Services (TAPS) and the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) databases and computerized systems daily to ensure proper functionality, and identifying issues with criminal justice information and systems to determine the appropriate action to take. Interprets state and federal rules, regulations, policies, procedures, and documentation for the public, local, state, and federal agencies; vendors; the media; and TBI employees to enhance communication and ensure CJIS compliance.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework may substitute for one year of the required experience.

Monthly salary: $3,534 – $5,653

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 18000. This position will be posted on May 19, 2021 – May 25, 2021 for five business days.

*****

CJIS Supervisor

TICS Unit

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

Supervises employees in the Tennessee Instant Check Unit. Responsible for monitoring the computerized Flex-Check System daily to ensure proper functionality and identifying issues with criminal justice information and systems to determine the appropriate action to take. Interprets all states, U.S. Territories and federal rules, regulations, policies, procedures, and documentation for local, state, and federal agencies to enhance communication and ensure NICS/CJIS compliance.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework may substitute for one year of the required experience.

Monthly salary: $3,534 – $5,653

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 18000. This position will be posted on May 19, 2021 – May 25, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.