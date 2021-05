Akron-Raised Author To Speak At The Writers Group On Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Books by William Gordon The Writers Group Logo

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and former Akronite William A. Gordon will address The Writers Group on June 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.Gordon is the author of Four Dead in Ohio: Was There a Conspiracy at Kent State, Shot on This Site: A Traveler’s Guide to the Places and Locations Used to Film Famous Movies and Television Shows, The Ultimate Hollywood Tour Book, and the editor of The Quotable Writer. Topics will include his adventures in publishing and the self-publishing revolution. Gordon is a 1973 Kent State graduate. The meeting will be held free via Zoom and can be viewed online at: www.meetup.com/thewritersgroup You can purchase your copies of William A. Gordon's books here: