Akron-Raised Author To Speak At The Writers Group On Wednesday, June 2, 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and former Akronite William A. Gordon will address The Writers Group on June 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.
Gordon is the author of Four Dead in Ohio: Was There a Conspiracy at Kent State, Shot on This Site: A Traveler’s Guide to the Places and Locations Used to Film Famous Movies and Television Shows, The Ultimate Hollywood Tour Book, and the editor of The Quotable Writer. Topics will include his adventures in publishing and the self-publishing revolution. Gordon is a 1973 Kent State graduate. The meeting will be held free via Zoom and can be viewed online at: www.meetup.com/thewritersgroup
You can purchase your copies of William A. Gordon's books here:
http://www.nrbooks.com
http://www.kentstateshootingsexpert.com
Kora Sadler
The Writers Group
+1 234-738-0821
thewritersgrouporg@gmail.com
