Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall Sees Record High in Administered COVID-19 Doses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Columbia Place Mall recently saw its highest number of single-day vaccinations since the clinic first opened on April 14. The FEMA-supported, large-scale vaccination site is a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County and the City of Columbia.

On Friday, May 14, immunization nurses administered 859 COVID-19 vaccines ― a record-setting daily number for the site. That number bested the previous high of 646 vaccinations. During a site visit last week, federal partners notified DHEC staff that South Carolina’s CVC site is one of the only CVC sites in the nation currently seeing an increase in the daily number of people visiting the site for vaccinations. This site has administered 14,981 doses through May 18, including 10,967 first doses and 4,014 second doses.

“We still have the capability to administer 1,000 doses per day at the Community Vaccination Center, and we hope to start reaching that total on a daily basis, as more and more people make the life-saving decision to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “But we must still celebrate progress and show appreciation to the outstanding team working at the site seven days per week, and those who have received their vaccination, while encouraging the rest of our state and nation to do the same. We can beat COVID-19 if we do our part and roll up our sleeve.”

The CVC site will remain open until June 9, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment, insurance, ID, or documentation is required at the site. The location welcomes walk-ins and those who want to drive-thru in their vehicles.

The site has been administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. However, from May 27 through June 9, which are the last two weeks of the clinic, only the single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available there.

“After May 27, anyone who visits the CVC site to receive the Pfizer shot will be directed to a nearby provider offering Pfizer,” said Thomas Bowen, Interim Midlands Public Health Director. “Because the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine available to those 12-15, young people in this age group are encouraged to visit the site as soon as possible to safely, quickly and easily get their Pfizer shot."

The clinic first started administering Pfizer shots to ages 12-15 on May 13, the day after the CDC approved the measure. As of May 18, 540 people ages 12-15 have received a Pfizer vaccine at the CVC site.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

###