Give Launches to Make Impact Investing Accessible to Everyone, not Just the Nation's Wealthiest

Impact Investment Advisor to Offer Online Courses, Book, and Consulting So More Individuals Can Earn a Return and Make a Difference.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY- GIVE , a new community providing education about how to invest in a better world, today announced it will offer online courses developed by financial and impact investing advisor, Rebecca Orlowitz David. She founded GIVE to make information on wealth management, philanthropy, and impact investing accessible for all.“We are stewards of whatever resources we have, whether it is our time, our energy, or our money,” said David, founder of GIVE. “After spending years working with some of the world's wealthiest families and foundations on how they could use their investments and donations to make a difference, I felt that this kind of service should not only be available to those who have means, it is something that everyone should be able to take part in and understand. It is an opportunity for each of us and for our world.”David decided to start GIVE when she realized how few people understand their finances enough to know how they can invest in ways that both support their values and financial goals. There were not resources for every level of wealth and there was little objective guidance.“If we want a better world, we need a system that works for everyone,” she continued. “We have tools and solutions that we can use but we need a system that makes this information accessible to every type of investor. It is a mistake to think that only those who have a lot, can do a lot.”Until recently, impact investing was only available to the very wealthy but today it accounts for one out of every three dollars under management in the US. Investors both large and small are now choosing to invest in a way that supports who and what they want to give to - GIVE is here to help them do it.As part of GIVE’s commitment to the community, the company will donate a portion of all proceeds to nonprofits. 350.org will serve as the company’s first nonprofit recipient. Future nonprofits will be determined during a monthly Giving Circle, where members can contribute ideas on how to donate and invest GIVE’s Donor Advised Fund portfolio.“Understanding how to manage your money is a human right and so is being able to give of yourself,” said David. “I want as many people as possible to have the knowledge and opportunity to make a difference with whatever resources they have.”About GIVEGIVE's mission is to provide objective information so anyone can understand their finances, how to give, and how to invest in a better world. Its Founder and Chief Giving Officer, Rebecca Orlowitz David, worked at Mission Markets, Veris Wealth Partners, and Stakeholders Capital before starting GIVE. David founded GIVE so that regardless of how much someone has, they can find the resources needed to manage their money in a way that gives them meaning and gives to the world. David is a Certified Investment Management Analyst and holds a Series 65. She served on the Junior Board of UNICEF for 10 years and regularly volunteers at the Food Bank For New York City. More information is available at: https://www.give.how and https://www.give.courses