The best time to post on Instagram in 2021, according to experts

When is the best time to post on Instagram to make sure a post is seen?

And what about the best day of the week to get the most likes? Most comments?

Keep reading to see the universal best time to post on Instagram, what seems to work directly – and how you can find your own brands, unique, best times to post. (Because all businesses and audiences are unique!)

We will show you how the social team at Hootsuite found our best time to post on Instagram, and then we will guide you through the process of finding yours.

Is the best time to post on Instagram?

Each brand may have a slightly different nice place to post on Instagram – because each brand has a unique audience, with unique behavior patterns on social media. But that being said, there are certain best practices you can follow that generally yield good results.

In general, it’s important to post when your followers are online Instagram algorithm prioritize review. This means that, if everything else is equal, a newer post will appear higher on the news source than a parent.

Recently, honestly, one of the fastest, easiest wins when it comes to optimizing a job for success. (Although we still have a lot of tips to get free Instagram likes, if you are interested).

But furthermore, it is also important to know what your goals are exactly for you Instagram marketing strategy. Do you have specific targets for building awareness, greater engagement or traffic management? What does success look like for you and when did your postings achieve that success in the past? Your past successes are generally an important guideline for when to post.

Overall best time to post on Instagram

According to our observations and experiments, the best universal time to post on Instagram is …

11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

We found that Instagram users are most likely to communicate with each other in the afternoon and midweek. And it makes sense – it’s the perfect time to take a break from work or school and browse. (And like it. And comment.)

So, if you are just starting out on Instagram, and you do not have much data or audience insights from the past, then try posting this time and see how it works for you. As your account grows, you may want to adjust your posting schedule to better suit your specific audience’s Instagram activity patterns. Here’s how we find the perfect times from Hootsuite to post to our Instagram account.

Brayden Cohen, Hootsuite’s social marketing and employee advocacy strategy, told us:

‘We usually want to post early in the morning and in the afternoon. For Instagram, this means we try to post any time between 8 AM-12 PM PST or else 4-5 PM PST on weekdays. ”

Cohen revealed that – at least for Hootsuite’s North American B2B audience – we do our Instagram posts best when we have the wake-up or lunch for our audience in the Pacific time zone and the sit-at-work or sign-off hits. hours in the Eastern time zone.

Use the activity heat map provided in Hootsuite Analytics, it’s easy to see when Hootsuite’s Instagram audience is online:

Source: Hootsuite Analytics

Cohen and the social team also use the tools in Hootsuite Impact to look at the performance of posts and campaigns. “The data there tells us whether we should continue to focus on the same strategy or turn something forward.”

In general, Cohen says that this is how it is to decide when to post on Instagram:

‘We use past performances as the leading star, and then look at the audience as a second opinion. If our content does not perform well afterwards, we will test different times to post if it changes the performance of the message. “

All with all an Instagram content calendar should be just as data-driven as the rest of the marketing strategy.

And since the overall picture is also important, here are some important Instagram stats, criteria, and demographics to help you strategize:

Tips for finding your best time to post on Instagram

Review your top-performing posts

First think about what kind of achievement you are aiming for: brand awareness or engagement. Your approach to timing your Instagram posts may differ depending on what is most important to you.

Which of your posts have earned high impressions in the past? When did you post it? And are these posts different from those that earn likes?

Your Instagram analysis is your best source of truth here. Of course, not all analytics tools are the same, and some social media tools can help you avoid the serious problems.

Hootsuite’s Best time to publish function, for example, suggests the best times and best days to post on Instagram based on historical achievements. It analyzes your posts from the last 30 days, groups them by weekday and hour, and then calculates the average impress or engagement rate to identify the optimal time slots where your placements have had the greatest impact.

See if your audience is active online

The next step in finding the best time to post is to look at your analysis to determine when your followers are browsing through their feed.

As marketers, we need to know our audiences. If you target Gen Z sports enthusiasts on Instagram, their consumption habits on social media may be completely different from the technical drivers who wake up at 4am to meditate in their infrared saunas.

Hootsuite’s Best time to publish function will automatically split this information into a heat map (see above). It will also help you experiment by predicting time slots where your Instagram fans are online.

It will also suggest time slots that you have not used in the last 30 days, so that you can speed up your placement times and test new tactics.

Consider this when placing your competitors

Depending on your industry, your competitors can do the same calculations and experiments as you. Social listening (or even a complete social competitive analysis) is helpful in keeping track of what might work for audiences in your industry.

Pro tip: Many brands place the hour mark, so consider placing a few minutes before or after 12:00 to avoid having to compete for limited shelf space.

Put it in the time zone of your audience

If you’ve heard of a worldwide audience, or if you’ve settled outside the “normal” time zones (we see you, Mumbai; how are you, Sydney?), You may be the best time to post 03:00

Can we suggest automating your Instagram posts, rather than sounding the alarm? One of the best tools to help you achieve this is to Instagram Scheduler to make sure your posts go up day in and day out at the right time.

Here’s a quick overview of how you can post using Hootsuite’s Instagram scheduling feature:

Monitor and adjust

Yes, optimizing your Instagram posts for success takes a lot of work – it’s much more than just choosing the right filter. But crunching the numbers once a quarter to post the right time is actually one of the easiest ways to ensure your content makes the right eyes. (In any case, easier than increasing your video or writing skills, though we highly recommend both.)

According to Brayden Cohen of the Instagram team of Hootsuite: “We look at our top-performing posts every week to see if there are insights that can help us rework our strategy or place cadences. But we usually only change the times we post once a quarter, even if it’s even. ‘

Cohen noted that many people, for example, with the impact of the pandemic on work schedules in 2020, spend less time or enjoy a traditional lunch. B2B audiences are more on their phones, and it appears in Instagram usage, which is spread across the day.

The world is changing and hearing habits are changing, so put a reminder in your calendar to review and adjust your results.

Constantly point out in the long run

To reap the full benefits of all this knowledge about your audience, it is important to be systematic about your placement. Although you will probably not see a jawbone just by placing it every now and then a few hours earlier than usual, the needle will move consistently through the use of the data.

This is a vicious circle: you have heard the habit of seeing your brand appear on their feed, they enjoy your content and link to it. By consistently appearing on Instagram, credibility, trust is cultivated and it is a meaningful relationship.

At the end of the day, when you have heard an authentic connection with you, notice the algorithm, and also your conclusion.

