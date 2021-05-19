Simple Leaf CBD launches new convenient Hemp CBD Capsules
Simple Leaf CBD officially launches their ‘CBD With Purpose’ formulas that fit multiple needs and occasionsMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN , UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Leaf CBD officially launches their ‘CBD With Purpose’ formulas with a full suite of health and wellness products. Simple Leaf offers the best CBD products that fit multiple needs and occasions:
Immune Boost CBD Capsules
Mood Boost CBD Capsules
Focus + Energy CBD Capsules
Pain Relief CBD + CBG Capsules
Sleep Support CBD Capsules
Muscle + Joint CBD Capsules
Relax CBD Bath Bombs
Premium CBG Capsules
Every product starts with 100% organic hemp and is expertly paired with highly targeted synergistic ingredients to create a specific effect. Retailing at $44, their CBD capsule bottle packs come in 30 or 60 capsules. Simple Leaf also offers a monthly subscription at a discounted price for those who intend to take the capsules regularly.
"This is the age of natural remedies and the era of shop CBD," said Brandon Rowe, Founder, and CEO of Simple Leaf. "We founded Simple Leaf in 2019 with the goal to bring professionalism, simplicity, and the highest quality CBD products to a muddled market that often leaves people with more questions than answers," said Rowe. "We have been so lucky to grow as a brand and introduce products to this rapidly expanding market," said Rowe. "Our aim is not only to sell CBD but also promote a lifestyle focused on self-care and a modern approach to wellness."
Simple Leaf has set out to break the stigma surrounding hemp products by creating a brand that feels safe, accessible, and top-quality. "We understand that many people are trying CBD for the first time, and we have successfully created a brand that makes those newcomers feel secure in the quality of our product and the benefits that hemp can offer them," said Rowe.
Further promoting complete transparency, listed on every Simple Leaf CBD product is COA: Certificate of Analysis which ensures the user is receiving the highest standards and testing procedures focused on purity, quality, and potency to enhance each plant's natural essence. Simple Leaf CBD products also undergo extensive third-party testing, non-GMO, vegan, organically grown in the U.S., and is heavy metal and pesticide-free. When it comes to where to buy CBD Oil of the best quality, you can trust Simple Leaf CBD.
About Simple Leaf CBD
SIMPLE LEAF CBD is pioneering the efforts to bring hemp to the mainstream and build hemp's reputation as an essential supplement. Simple Leaf’s mission is to make pure, high-quality hemp accessible, affordable, and truthful to everyone. Simple Leaf believes in providing the purest, highest-quality organic CBD capsule products on the market. Simple Leaf's CBD undergoes extensive third-party, independent testing that exceeds the standard requirements and, of course, our products are always non-GMO (non-genetically modified), vegan, organically grown in the USA, and free of heavy metals and pesticides. We're proud of our collection of fine CBD products. To browse the full suite of products and learn more about the benefits of CBD https://www.simpleleaf.com and @simpleleafcbd
Media Contact
Brandon Rowe brandon@simpleleaf.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SimpleLeafCBD
Brandon Rowe
Simple Leaf CBD
+1 4147888687
