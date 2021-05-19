PSC Encourages Preparation for 2021 Hurricane Season

TALLAHASSEE — Get ready for hurricane season that begins on Tuesday, June 1, because the 2021 season is predicted to be busier than normal. As with every hurricane season, regardless of forecast, preparation is still the key, and the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) wants to help you be ready for any storm emergency. “It only takes one hurricane making landfall in Florida to make it an active season for our state,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We encourage residents to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted, especially with COVID-19 precautions still in place. “Take time to arrange emergency supplies and think about how you will prepare your home in the event of a storm,” Commissioner Clark added. “The PSC encourages you to have plenty of non-perishable food, water, flashlights, hand sanitizer, and other provisions ready to help your family quickly recover if a storm hits.” To assist with hurricane season preparation, planning tools are available on the PSC’s website. The PSC’s “Hurricane House,” in English and Spanish, includes 19 preparation tips for your home and family, from planning an evacuation route to dealing with downed power lines. You can also find a consumer tip on making a hurricane kit, as well as a consumer tip on storm preparation. The PSC also ensures that the state’s electric utilities are prepared for storm season. Today, the Commission held its annual Hurricane Preparedness Workshop, where each investor-owned electric utility reviewed its current storm season procedures, including PSC-mandated storm preparedness initiatives: • Facility inspections, maintenance, and repairs; • Vegetation management; • Flooding and storm surge mitigation; • Wooden pole inspections; and • Coordination with other utilities, government, and community groups. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.