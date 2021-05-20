Waddington's Major Auction of Canadian Fine Art, May 29 to June 3, 2021
JACK HAMILTON BUSH, O.S.A., A.R.C.A. GREEN UP, 1970, acrylic/polymer on canvas. Estimate: $250,000-$350,000
We see the recent digitization of the art market as a huge opportunity. 2021 allows us to embrace technology like never before. We're going to exceed all expectations with our digital-first strategy!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waddington's invites new and established collectors to discover works of art by Canada's most sought-after artists such as Jack Hamilton Bush and his Painters Eleven counterpart Oscar Cahén; an important work by Cornelius Krieghoff that once hung in 24 Sussex Drive, a serene French beach scene by Clarence Gagnon and two striking portraits by Paul Peel.
Also featured in the auction are traditional and colourful landscapes in oil and tempera by Franz Johnston, A.J. Casson, J.E.H. MacDonald, A.Y. Jackson and an important painting by P.C. Sheppard showing the 1930's interior of Toronto's famed Royal Alexandra Theatre. The auction also includes the best of Canadian contemporary art: paintings by Mike Bayne, Wanda Koop, Gerald Ferguson, John Hartman, Ulysse Comtois, (Donald) Mackay Houstoun and Takao Tanabe. Works on paper include a major pastel by Jean Paul Riopelle as well as excellent artworks by Alex Colville, Kent Monkman, David Blackwood and Sybil Andrews.
Jack Bush - 'Green Up', 1970
Entrusted to Waddington's from an important private collection where it has resided for decades, 'Green Up', created in 1970, is an early work in Jack Bush's late career period of using acrylic paints in his colourful abstracts. Bush, a master colourist, knew exactly how to pack a punch with the vibrancy of the red, blue and green shapes on the warm russet background and insert energy and joy, another signature trait in the masterful oeuvre of one of Canada's most celebrated artists. Details: 89.25 ins x 39.5 ins; 226.7 cms x 100.3 cms, signed, titled, dated "December 1970," and inscribed "Toronto" on the reverse.
Cornelius Krieghoff - 'Moonlight'
Originally from the collection of Canadian businessman and parliamentarian William Cameron Edwards, this painting has an illustrious history having hung within the hallowed halls of 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa - the current residence of the Prime Minister of Canada. It has been passed down through family generations since its acquisition at the auction of Mr. Edwards' estate in the 1920s. We are pleased to offer it for the first time at auction in over a century. Kreighoff is known for his lively and detailed depictions of the typical lifestyles of Canadians when the country was newly forming. 'Moonlight' bears a striking resemblance to the well-known painting 'White Horse Inn by Moonlight' held in the coveted collection of the National Gallery of Canada. Details: signed and measures 17.75 ins x 27.25 ins; 45.1 cms x 69.2 cms.
Clarence Gagnon - 'Beach Scene, St. Malo', 1907
Gagnon spent much of his career in Europe perfecting his signature Impressionist style. The simplicity of the scene beautifully communicates the jewel-toned hues of the vast seascape before the small colourful figures - sun hats secured and parasol gripped tightly as a sailboat whizzes past on a breezy day. The figure at the centre of the composition is likely Gagnon's soon-to-be wife Kathryn Irwin. The cool clean colours invoke the fresh feeling of a sunny day at the shore. Recently repatriated from a European collection, we are pleased to offer this work after decades in a private collection. Details: oil on canvas, signed and dated; dated "1907", inscribed "No. 4" on the reverse, measuring: 13.74 ins x 18 ins; 34.9 cms x 45.7 cms.
Sybil Andrews - 'In Full Cry'
Canadian and UK collectors alike will appreciate the opportunity to acquire this bright and colourful linocut by British-Canadian artist Sybil Andrews. Lovingly preserved in a Private Collection since it was first acquired directly from the artist, this is an excellent example of the mastery of colour choice and printing skill of the artist. The movement of the horses coming over the hedges leaps off the paper in an enrapturing, action-packed scene. Details: colour linocut, signed, titled, numbered 40/50, sight measurements: 11 ins x 16 ins; 27.9 cms x 40.6 cms.
Ulysse Comtois - 'Au Jardin En Automne', 1980 and 'Couleurs d'Été', 1982
In recent years, collectors have been increasingly seeking large scale works by Comtois. Both canvasses are large and immersive, surrounding the viewer in the riotous colours of the outdoors in both summer and fall. The exaggerated pointillism employed by the artist is a joy to behold both from a distance as the cohesive composition depicts naturalistic shapes and movement, and up close where the precise placement of each dab of the paint-laden brush can be observed. Details: oil on canvas, signed and dated '82; also signed, titled, and dated on the reverse, 60 ins x 72 ins; 152.4 cms x 182.9 cms.
