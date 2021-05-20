LA Nonprofit Launches Trans Youth Housing Campaign

Creating more safe and secure safe homes for unhoused trans/nonbinary people is a challenge and will take courageous humans as a team to do it.

All of us are put in boxes by our family, by our religion, by our society, our moment in history, even our own bodies. Some people have the courage to break free.”” — Genna Rocero

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Trans youth experiencing homelessness are in immediate need of safe and secure places to live. LA based nonprofit Helping Faith created a crowdfunding social media campaign, to provide housing for trans youth experiencing homelessness. The founder, a black African American nonbinary trans navy veteran knows that finding temporary or permanent housing is a huge challenge for the transgender humans. With the founder having had experienced homelessness they know firsthand what it is like. Their idea is a creative way to allow the community to band together with resources to help trans identifying humans find stable housing. The power is giving to the people to make a difference in the lives of transgender, non-binary, intersex identifying humans. It is easy for anyone to help. Even before the pandemic, the most marginalized in an already marginalized community was struggling with accessing resources.This GoFundMe campaign titled Open Your Heart to Help H.O.U.S.E. Us (Helping Our Underserved Sisters Equally), is the start of many projects that will be coming out of Helping Faith. Their mission to strengthen the minds of black transgender, non-binary, and queer youth while providing officially supported resources. This time is better than ever for the allocation of resources that are normally difficult to receive when funded by the state or government. The brand of Helping Faith foundation is built on belief. They believe in the community and their willingness to support their own and be an ally. They understand that social media is one of the most efficient ways to gain awareness of creating permanent supportive services for the transgender community.Helping Faith has the exclusive opportunity to purchase a 13 bedroom/9 bath house in Koreatown; an area in East Los Angeles, too house trans youth experiencing homelessness. The home is currently owned by an Asian/ American cisgender woman in her 60’s, who is no stranger to prejudices and hate for being who she is. She believes in our mission to provide stable housing for trans youth. This is an opportunity to create a safe and secure home for trans people. These are two separate marginalized humans that have crossed paths to share a dream. A dream to profoundly change the lives of trans youth. The youth is the future. Its imperative that the community show up and give abundantly to help the youth that are left rejected without support from family. The country has financial resources designed to assist the homeless, but those funds tend keep getting shuffled into meeting after meeting. The people in those meetings are not homeless and does not seem move with a high level of urgency. We are talking about the lives of humans. Humans that are deeply in need. If we as a community do not provide the resources, then how will they get the help they need.This is time for change. We create the change we want to see in the world. Let us step out into F.A.I.T.H. (Facilitating Access into Transformative Housing) together, and as a collective unit to help. To those that sit in their abundance, its important to share and bestow that abundance to others. If you, have it in your heart to help, you can kindly do so at gofundme.com and find Open Your Heart to Help House Us, or go to Helpingfaith.org to give abundantly.

Trans Youth Faith House