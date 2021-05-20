OPIN Launches Groundswell to Help Monitor The Performance of Drupal Web Pages
Drupal website owners can now easily monitor their SEO, accessibility and website performance on every page
When choosing to work with our agency, clients benefit from our intellectual property that serves as an accelerator to apply innovations more quickly, increasing digital investment returns”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, OPIN, an award-winning digital communications agency released Groundswell, its all-encompassing contribution to digital inclusiveness. OPIN is providing overworked marketers more control of their mar-tech stacks by making website performance monitoring actionable and easy to understand. Groundswell empowers content marketers and IT teams to easily manage and optimize the performance of their Drupal websites.
— Christopher Smith Founder and CEO of OPIN
Unlike competing products that inundate marketers with more data in separate, disparate systems, Groundswell Website Performance Monitoring provides users monitoring capabilities in the simplest way possible - inside their Drupal Content Management System (CMS). This enables users to review the performance of every web page including accessibility, speed performance and search engine optimization (SEO).
OPIN has a long history of powering some of the world’s most ambitious digital projects. Having worked on over 200 enterprise-level projects over the past decade, OPIN understands the unique challenges of marketers and IT professionals who head website operations within some of the world's most admired brands.
“Organizations today are looking for solutions that are built to support the way they work and not create further required work in siloed systems,” says Christopher Smith Founder and CEO of OPIN, “Our passion for continuous learning and willingness to explore the unknown is what sets our agency apart. When choosing to work with our agency, clients benefit from our intellectual property that serves as an accelerator to apply innovations more quickly, increasing digital investment returns.”
Groundswell automates and visualizes the complexity of website performance monitoring by showing marketers exactly how well they are performing on every page they are working on while in Drupal. OPIN’s visual monitoring is easy to understand and team members can verify their performance while they work instead of after the fact or on some silly monthly report.
From speed test performance, SEO to the ability to provide an outstanding, unified and inclusive accessibility experience for users, Groundswell’s insights empower you and your team to improve performance while ensuring you are improving regulatory compliance - all from within your Drupal CMS on every page.
###
About OPIN
OPIN is a leading digital agency providing strategic guidance, creative design, and software development powered by Open Innovation - embracing collaboration and openness in a complex world. We design, develop and manage ambitious digital projects, including websites, intranets, applications and marketing technologies.
OPIN’s team brings an agile team of experts to every project, employing research-backed, data-driven processes to take your project from vision to reality. Our unique blend of open source technologies, agile development processes and cohesive teams allows us to build unified campaign platforms for our clients.
We are passionate about technology and can help you build a world-class marketing technology stack and campaign delivery platform. Our award-winning work is recognized by numerous publications, and OPIN is ranked as one of the fastest-growing agencies in North America.
Ryan
OPIN Digital
ryan.pelicos@opin.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn