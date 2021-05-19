CarsNow Changing Landscape of Car Rental Industry with Innovative App Feature

The company’s services enable travelers to rent vehicles for an hour, a day, or more – all through its convenient smartphone app.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarsNow is pleased to announce the launch of its ground-breaking and competitive car rental services in San Antonio, Texas CarsNow is a connected-car company that enables clients to rent a vehicle by the hour, day, or week all through the convenience of smartphone app. Vehicles offered by the company are equipped with innovative technology that makes it easy for consumers to locate and enable vehicles without any delays, such as long lines or key swapping. While the company currently serves consumers in San Francisco Bay Area and San Antonio, Texas, CarsNow will also be expanding to serve clients in San Francisco, CA in the near future.“In order to give our customers a great user experience, the telematics had to complement the software and, most importantly, operate when it needs to the most,” says Edson Cortes, founder of CarsNow. “Through this integration, we were able to create a seamless experience for our customers, which dramatically separates us from the competition.”With CarsNow, clients will experience a host of benefits by utilizing this ground-breaking service, including:• App is quick and easy to download• Ability to instantly join the app with a valid driver’s license• Check vehicle availability without having to speak to a customer service rep• No waiting in long lines to pick up a vehicle and fill out tedious paperwork• Bookings are confirmed directly through the app• Lock and disable the rented vehicle from the convenience of any smartphone• Easy return - simply park at any designated spot when done• And more!CarNow offers a variety of affordable and luxury vehicles to rent, such as the Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry, with Jaguar, Mercedes Springer Van, and Tesla X coming soon.For more information about CarsNow, please visit www.carsnow.com About CarsNowCarsNow is a car rental company in San Francisco Bay Area and San Antonio, Texas. The company’s mission is to change the landscape of renting vehicles by streamlining the process for clients through the use of an innovative connected-app technology. CarsNow will soon be expanding to also serve clients in San Francisco, CA.Contact Information